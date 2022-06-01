Aiken man arrested in connection to Hampton Avenue, Assembly Street murder

Jun. 1—An Aiken man has been arrested in connection to a death in early May.

Javon Croft, 24, was arrested Wednesday morning by Aiken Department of Public Safety officers in relation to the May 4 death of Charles Bradley, 49, according to a release.

Bradley was found dead in his vehicle at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street.

Croft was served with multiple warrants for murder, kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and armed robbery, according to the release.

Investigators said they are still searching for Freddie Lee Simpkins, 33, of North Augusta, in connection to Bradley's murder.

Simpkins has active warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and several drug charges, according to the release.

On the same night as Bradley's murder, public safety officers responded to two other locations for reports of shots fired: the 600 block of Aldrich Street, as well as the street's 1300 block.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call ADPS at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers. Tips to CrimeStoppers can be submitted online at crimesc.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.