Aiken man arrested in Lexington County strip club shooting

Oct. 6—An Aiken man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a strip club shooting in Lexington County on Sept. 25.

Renardo Omar Holmes, 39, is charged with attempted murder, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

On Sept. 25, the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with several staff members at the Platinum West gentelmen's club in West Columbia prior to the shooting, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect "[shot] at the victim multiple times from his vehicle," according to the arrest warrants.

"Based on evidence gathered at the scene and our review of security cam video, Holmes fired multiple shots from his car toward the club early in the morning of Sept. 25," said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. "One round struck the building and we found shell casings in the parking lot."

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force apprehended Holmes on Tuesday, according to a release form the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Holmes is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.