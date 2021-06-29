Aiken man arrested in relation to stabbing incident

Jun. 29—An Aiken man was arrested Saturday in connection to a stabbing incident on Boothe Road.

Michael A. McKinney, 60, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Police responded to an assault and, upon arrival, witnessed the victim walking out of the house "holding a bloody towel around (their) left hand," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated that the suspect was upset with them because "(they) did not have any drugs to give him and because (they) would not engage in sexual intercourse with him," according to the report.

The victim said the subject came into the room holding a kitchen knife and while trying to fight him off, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm.

Police observed a deep laceration on the victim's hand and a small hole in the victim's left bicep, according to the report.

The weapon was seized by police and will be taken into evidence.