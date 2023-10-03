Aiken man arrested weeks after shooting, faces attempted murder charges

Oct. 3—An Aiken man is facing attempted murder charges stemming from an Aug. 15 shooting.

Demote Najier Smith, 22, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with three counts of attempted murder; malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and discharging firearms in a dwelling, according to jail records.

On Aug. 15, a deputy responded to a Silver Bluff Road residence in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The caller was inside the residence and an individual was shooting and trying to get inside, the report said.

Dispatch advised that they heard two to three gunshots in the background of the call and by the time a deputy arrived, the subject had left in a white Mitsubishi, the report said.

The residents told police they were awake around 3:20 a.m. when they heard a loud banging and gunshots from their front porch, the report said.

One resident stated that Smith pulled up to the house, shot a few rounds through the house and a vehicle out front, and damaged the front door and windows, the report said.

Police saw busted windows, two bullet holes in the window and through the blinds, a front door that was almost broken off the hinges and a gray minivan with a bullet hole through the rear driver's side window and in the side of the front passenger seat headrest, the report said.

Police said it's unknown the order of events that led to the destruction of property and there were no injuries from the events.

Smith is booked as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.