Aiken man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Sep. 13—An Aiken man was arrested Saturday following the discovery of child pornography on his cellphone.

Jamal Rashaad Justice, 41, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree and domestic violence in the third degree.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators received information from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in reference to child pornography, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect possessed materials of victims aged 2 to 10 years old on his cellphone, according to arrest warrants.