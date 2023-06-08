Aiken man charged after 13-year-old was shot at Walmart on Whiskey Road

Jun. 8—An Aiken man has been arrested after a shooting at the Walmart on Whiskey Road left a 13-year-old injured.

Stephen Foreman, 32, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Lt. Joe O'Conor with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said in a media release.

Police responded to the shooting at about 7:34 p.m. Wednesday.

The juvenile was shot in the abdomen and taken by EMS to a local hospital, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

An officer said the victim was semi-conscious and had symptoms of shock, the report said.

One officer held pressure on the victim's stomach wound, while another held pressure on the victim's arm, the report said.

Foreman told police he fired the gun inside the Walmart and police found a black Colt 1911 on the bottom shelf in the card section at the store, the report said.

Foreman was arrested at a KFC, the report said.

A .45-caliber shell casing was also found at the scene, the report said.

O'Conor said there was no known relationship between Foreman and the victim. Police said there is no known motive at this time.

"Senseless violence like this is inexcusable, especially involving a teenager. Our thoughts are with this young girl and her family, and we're hopeful for her healthy recovery," Katy Bohl, senior manager for Walmart Media Corporate Communications, said in an emailed statement.

She said counseling services have been offered to store employees.

The case is active and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Celina Dobbs at 803-643-2121.

Foreman is booked at the Aiken County detention center without bond.

Earlier arrest

In 2019, Foreman was arrested and charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a family was held at gunpoint, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

Authorities alleged he held three people — a 65-year-old man, his 62-year-old wife and their 32-year-old son — at gunpoint in a residence on Interlachen Court

Ashley Hammack, a deputy solicitor with Second Judicial Circuit Office, said Foreman pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing and presenting a weapon in January 2021 and was sentenced to mental health court.