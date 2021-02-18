Aiken man charged in 2020 murder of USC Aiken student Jeremiah Duncan

Feb. 17—After a yearlong murder investigation, police have charged an Aiken man with the murder of a USC Aiken student in 2020.

Chandler Deshawn Mann, 23, of Aiken was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the murder of Jeremiah Duncan, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

During the early morning hours of Feb. 4, 2020, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a dispatch call at 7:53 a.m. regarding a vehicle parked near the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road.

A body, later identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Duncan, a sophomore USC Aiken student, was found slumped over in the driver's seat with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The driver side window was shattered, according to an incident report by the Sheriff's Office.

A nearby resident reported hearing several gunshots at approximately 12:43 a.m. along with the sound of a motorcycle cranking and stalling out three times before leaving the area, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

For over a year, the Sheriff's Office has received and followed up on tips from the community.

Mann was arrested Feb. 5 as the result of an unrelated investigation where he was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

"It is important for citizens to know that this investigation is far from over," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt. "It is our greatest hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to Jeremiah's family as we continue to investigate this case."

Duncan was a graduate of Silver Bluff High School where played on the school's baseball team.

He went on to attend USC Aiken where he studied communications. Duncan dreamed of being a pro baseball player although he never played on the university's baseball team due to an injury.

The day after his body was discovered, friends and family members gathered at the USC Aiken campus for a candlelight vigil.

As rain poured around the crowd, they shared stories. Many described Duncan as a true friend, a loving brother and someone who would always be there to support you.

Duncan's family continued to honor his memory by forming Jeremiah's Sports Foundation which serves as a platform to speak on the dangers of gun violence and seeks to support students throughout the CSRA by giving out scholarships.

Duncan's death was the first homicide in 2020, marking the start of what would be a three-year high for homicides in the Aiken County area.

Aiken County recorded a total of 26 homicides in 2020, according to data provided by the Aiken County Coroner's Office. In 2019, Aiken County reported 15 homicides; and in 2018, there were 18 homicides.

Of the 26 homicide deaths last year, 20 involved gun violence.

Warrants will be served to Mann who was being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday afternoon.