Aiken man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

Nov. 23—An Aiken man was arrested Sunday in connection to an alleged shooting incident on Kedron Church Road.

Noah Stephen Davis, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

Police responded to Kedron Church Road on Sunday evening in reference to a shooting incident.

The victim stated she and the suspect were in an argument when he assaulted her and "began to choke her," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said children of the victim and children of the suspect were present at the time of the incident.

The suspect retrieved a shotgun and allegedly shot at the victim's vehicle which contained multiple children, as she was driving away, according to the report.

Police located the loaded shotgun inside of the home, discharged shotgun shells in the magazine of the gun and a wadding from the discharged gun in the driveway, according to the report.

Deputies detained the suspect without incident and he was transported to the Aiken County detention center.