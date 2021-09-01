Aiken man charged in armed robbery on Laurens Street

Sep. 1—An Aiken man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery at the Sprint gas station on Laurens Street.

Darrell Bowie, 35, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, safecracking, larceny and shoplifting.

On Aug. 25, police responded to the Sprint gas station on Laurens Street in reference to an armed robbery.

Victims stated the suspect entered the store, walked behind the counter and demanded the cashier open the safe, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When the victim could not open the safe, he forced her to open the register.

Police said the suspect "revealed the brown and black handle of a semi-automatic hand gun in his left pocket and threatened the employee with death if she did not comply," according to arrest warrants.

After taking the money from the register, the suspect fled on foot, according to the report.

Bowie is also charged with safecracking for "attempting to use a pick axe to break into the Regions Bank ATM" three days prior to the armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.