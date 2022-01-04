Aiken man charged with attempted murder in December shooting on York Street

Jan. 3—An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday night in connection to a Dec. 19 shooting on York Street.

Jemaurea D. Johnson, of Aiken, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, malicious injury to personal property and violation of a city ordinance (discharging a firearm in the city).

On Dec. 19, Department of Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the Sunoco gas station on York Street in reference to a collision and shooting.

A witness told police "two vehicles were in front of the gas station and a Black male started shooting" before fleeing the scene on foot, according to an incident report obtained from Aiken Public Safety.

The shooting was not gang related, according to the report.

Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday night , according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.