Aiken man charged with attempted murder in December shooting on York Street

Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Jan. 3—An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday night in connection to a Dec. 19 shooting on York Street.

Jemaurea D. Johnson, of Aiken, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, malicious injury to personal property and violation of a city ordinance (discharging a firearm in the city).

On Dec. 19, Department of Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the Sunoco gas station on York Street in reference to a collision and shooting.

A witness told police "two vehicles were in front of the gas station and a Black male started shooting" before fleeing the scene on foot, according to an incident report obtained from Aiken Public Safety.

The shooting was not gang related, according to the report.

Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday night , according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

    A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes, 37, was accused of defrauding investors and patients with her claims of revolutionizing lab testing with a machine that used a single drop of blood. Then only 19 years old, Holmes aimed to revolutionize diagnostic testing.

  • 16-year-old killed during apparent business robbery on Milwaukee's north side

    The shooting was reported at 10:25 p.m. at a Burger King located at 5120 W. Capitol Drive.

  • New cruises in Brazil suspended amid spread of omicron

    Cruise ship activity has been temporarily suspended along Brazil's shores until Jan. 21 due to the spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant, according to a statement the federal government published Monday night. The decision came after a recommendation from the nation’s health regulator, which said in a separate statement Monday night that it took into account the “spiraling increase of COVID-19 cases on board ships in recent days, which indicates a radical change in the epidemiological scenario.” The agency highlighted an “accentuated explosion” starting Dec. 26, with almost 800 cases detected on cruise ships in just nine days — 25 times the total seen over the prior 55 days and likely stemming from spread of the omicron variant, it said.

  • ‘This is your Asian family’: Wine-holding woman calls her ‘Asian kids’ during racist rant in Las Vegas

    A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.

  • ‘Illegal and Retaliatory’: Louisiana Man Who Has Already Spent 47 Years In Angola Is Rearrested at Prison Gate on Day of His Parole

    A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is found guilty of defrauding investors

    Elizabeth Homes, the former CEO and founder of Theranos, has been found guilty on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

  • Employee Who Beat a Black Man Having a Seizure In a North Carolina Convenience Store Is Arrested as Community Outrage Builds

    A video has emerged in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, showing a clerk at a local convenience store beating a customer as he suffers a seizure. […]

  • Shed fire on land of ‘cult’ eyed as cause of devastating Colorado blazes that destroyed 1,000 homes

    Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver

  • Overloaded human smuggling plane crashes in Texas desert. Pilot flees, cops say

    While the pilot — a Texas man — escaped the scene, police believe he may have lost an eye in the crash.

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • Judge denies Rep. Fortenberry's motions to dismiss charges

    A federal judge on Monday rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attempts to dismiss charges accusing the Nebraska Republican of making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating an illegal foreign donation to his campaign. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. denied Fortenberry's motions to get the case tossed, increasing the odds that he will have to stand trial in a Los Angeles federal court. Fortenberry is accused of lying to the FBI and concealing information from agents who were looking into a donation his campaign received from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

  • Inside the Sick, Murderous Mind of the BTK Killer

    A&EDennis Rader, aka the BTK Killer (for “bind, torture, kill”), was one of the 20th century’s most heinous serial killers. He was also one of its greatest criminal copycats, inspired to become a notorious psychopath by True Detective magazine and predecessors such as Richard “Dick” Hickock and Perry Smith (the ex-cons whose murder of the Clutter family was the basis for Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood) and Harvey Glatman (aka the Lonely Hearts Killer). A self-described “monster” with a sadistic f

  • Mom heard daughter scream before she was dragged into vehicle by ex, Missouri cops say

    The mom and daughter were shot during the scuffle at a gas station, police say.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Convicted of Defrauding Theranos Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of criminal fraud for her role building the blood-testing startup Theranos Inc. into a $9 billion company that collapsed in scandal.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande

  • Ghislaine Maxwell won't flip on others who enabled Jeffrey Epstein's abuse in a bid to secure a shorter prison term, her brother says

    Maxwell's brother told The Sunday Times that she will not cooperate with investigators following her conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

  • Uncle of Missing Girl Says Family Feuded the Last Time He Saw Her Alive

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/Manchester Police DepartmentThe last time that Kevin Montgomery says he saw his great niece, Harmony, she “looked like a scared puppy.”The terrified look on the then-5-year-old’s face appeared during a contentious situation at the Manchester, New Hampshire house Montgomery shared with several family members, including Harmony and her parents. The October 2019 incident, which Montgomery said included him trying to push through the front door w

  • Grocery store employee stabs coworker several times inside store, New Jersey cops say

    The stabbing was the result of a longstanding argument between the two ShopRite employees, the township’s mayor, Sal Bonaccorso, told a local news outlet.

  • Alabama woman apologizes while being arrested in fatal shooting of woman inside church

    Grace Carter was attending bible study at a Prichard church last week when a stray bullet came through the door and struck her in the chest. “I ain’t intend to do this. Can y’all forgive me,” Kaillyn Harris cried after turning herself in.

  • Montegut 19-year-old accused of raping child faces life in prison if convicted

    A Montegut man is facing life in prison after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

  • Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

    A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.