Aiken man charged with attempted murder after shooting near children

Oct. 19—An Aiken man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident on North Street.

Darin Paul Neumann, 41, is charged with attempted murder, trespassing, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault with a concealed weapon.

Around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 14, police responded to North Street in reference to a shooting incident.

Police stated the suspect was involved in an altercation with the victim before he "stepped out of [a] vehicle and fired a shotgun," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then proceeded to strike the victim "on the left side of the face with the stock of the shotgun," according to police.

The suspect left the scene after a witness asked him to "leave considering he was shooting the shotgun with the children in the yard," according to the report.

Police noted the victim's visible injuries. No children were reported injured.