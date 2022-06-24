Aiken man charged with attempted murder after shots fired near Abbeville Avenue

Jun. 24—An Aiken man was arrested after police responded to a call of shots fired on Sunday.

Charles Carter, 46, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and for unlawful neglect of a child.

On Sunday morning, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers arrested Carter for allegedly pointing a pistol in the face of a man during an argument near the intersection of Abbeville Avenue and Horry Street, according to an incident report from Aiken Public Safety.

The suspect fired four shots from his handgun at the victim, according to the report.

Police found four spend NFCR 9mm Ruger shell casings and one unfired Federal 9mm round at the scene, according to the report.

Carter remained in jail as of Friday, and his bond remains at $10,000.