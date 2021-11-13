Aiken man charged with attempting to murder victim with hammer

Nov. 12—An Aiken man was arrested Thursday in connection to an attempted murder with a hammer at a home on Cardinal Place.

Jermaine Terell Roberson, 40, is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Around 8:48 a.m. Thursday, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to 302 University Parkway at Aiken Regional Medical Centers in reference to an assault that occurred on the 600 block of Cardinal Place, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim told police the suspect "assaulted her with a hammer" around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

Police said the suspect "strike[d] the victim in the head and face multiple times with a hammer with the intent to cause great bodily injury and/or death," according to arrest warrants obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

After the victim was assaulted, the suspect "confine[d] the victim without the legal authority to do so by restricting her movements to the home against her will after assaulting and injuring her," according to arrest warrants. "The [suspect] took her cellphone, home phone and vehicle keys to confine her to the home and keep her from calling help."

The victim was hospitalized due to the severity of the injuries, according to warrants.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.