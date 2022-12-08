Aiken man charged with criminal sexual conduct

Dec. 7—An Aiken man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Kendale Fitzgerald Sapp, 37, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Dec. 5 with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.

Police responded Nov. 2 to a sexual assault complaint, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The female victim told police the suspect had also threatened to kill her and her dog, the report said.

She also told officers she was pregnant with the suspect's child, the report said.

Sapp is being held at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.