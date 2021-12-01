Aiken man charged with discharging firearm into dwelling

Nov. 30—An Aiken man was arrested Monday in connection to an Oct. 23 shooting incident .

Ruben S. Simpkins, 37, is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

On Oct. 23, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to Canvasback Circle after an anonymous caller told police dispatch they heard gunshots, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim told police the suspect forced entry into the apartment by kicking in the door before hitting the victim in the face with a pistol and shooting the gun inside the home, according to the report.

Police located one spent 9mm shell casing and bullet fragments near the front door of the home and another spent 9mm shell casing and bullet fragments in the hallway near the victim's bedroom, according to police.