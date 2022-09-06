Aiken man charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Sep. 6—An Aiken man is in jail after being charged with child sexual abuse.

Charleston Durand Horton, 33, of Aiken, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor — commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years and actor over 14 years), three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt — victim under 16 years of age, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt — victim under 11 years of age, according to jail records.

Police responded to the incident location in reference to a report of child abuse around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Once on the scene, police spoke with a male who said that juveniles were being abused by the suspect, the report said.

The officer advised the juvenile investigators of the incident and made a report to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the report said.

After an interview with a juvenile victim, the suspect was arrested, the report said.

Horton was being held at the Aiken County detention center and had no bond as of Tuesday.