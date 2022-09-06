Aiken man charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Bianca Moorman, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Sep. 6—An Aiken man is in jail after being charged with child sexual abuse.

Charleston Durand Horton, 33, of Aiken, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor — commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years and actor over 14 years), three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt — victim under 16 years of age, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt — victim under 11 years of age, according to jail records.

Police responded to the incident location in reference to a report of child abuse around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Once on the scene, police spoke with a male who said that juveniles were being abused by the suspect, the report said.

The officer advised the juvenile investigators of the incident and made a report to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, the report said.

After an interview with a juvenile victim, the suspect was arrested, the report said.

Horton was being held at the Aiken County detention center and had no bond as of Tuesday.

Recommended Stories