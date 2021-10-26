Aiken man charged in fatal Dillon Avenue shooting

Oct. 26—A wanted man was arrested Monday in connection to a July fatal shooting .

Toby Terrell Fuewell, 20, of Aiken, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully.

Fuewell was wanted in connection to the July 7 shooting death of 22-year-old Jamar Bush.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

Police found the victim "laying on the side of the roadway with a gunshot wound to the left side of the face," according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound, Ables said.

In 2017, Fuewell was arrested and charged in an armed robbery outside the Lucky 7 store on Hampton Avenue. He is still currently on probation for that crime.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Fuewell pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery, a misdemeanor in South Carolina, and the weapons charges were dropped, according to the Aiken County Solicitor's Office.

On Aug. 10, 2018, Fuewell was sentenced to six years of suspended probation under the South Carolina's Youthful Offender Act, according to the detention center.

The Youthful Offender Act provides an option for young people convicted of non-violent crimes in South Carolina to receive probation as opposed to a jail sentence.