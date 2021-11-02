Aiken man charged with ill treatment of animals, causing unnecessary suffering

Nov. 2—An Aiken man was arrested Oct. 27 in connection to a case of animal neglect.

Raymond Jenkins, 65, is charged with ill treatment of animals.

On Oct. 13, Aiken County Code Enforcement officers received a call from a home care nurse stating there was a dog located at a residence on Mississippi Avenue that "needed to be checked on," according to an incident report obtained from Aiken County under the Freedom of Information Act.

Officers said the animal "appeared to be matted all over and it was laying on the floor," according to the report.

Police went back to the residence on Oct. 14 and the resident said the dog belonged to Jenkins.

The suspect was called over the phone and told the county "needed to take his dog pending cruelty charges," according to police.

The dog, Chewy, was taken in for medical examination on the same day, where the vet found the animal was "severely matted with grossly infected and inflamed ear canals, mats hanging from the ears, neck, legs and tail," according to the report.

The vet stated "he had to remove 2 pounds of matted hair from the dog Chewy which had been embedded in the dog causing skin wounds," according to the report.

According to animal medical records, the dog was estimated to be 9 years old.

The vet stated the dog was "surprisingly easy to work with" and "very nicely behaved," according to animal medical records.

Aiken County Code Enforcement filed an arrest warrant on Oct. 19, stating the suspect "cause[d] unnecessary pain or suffering" by "failing to provide veterinary care when necessary."

On Oct. 20, officers went to the Aiken County detention center because the subject said he would be there to turn himself in, but he never showed up.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 27 by Aiken County Code Enforcement and transported to the Aiken County detention center.

It is currently unknown where the dog is located.