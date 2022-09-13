Aiken man charged with indecent exposure at local convenience store

Sep. 13—A local man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure at a local convenience store in Aiken County.

Steven Anthony Turilli, 40, of Aiken, was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent exposure and public disorderly conduct (gross intoxication) in relation to an incident that took place around 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Columbia Highway North in Aiken.

Police responded to a hotel on Columbia Highway in reference to a suspicious person, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Once on the scene, deputies were advised by a hotel employee that the suspect had rented a room at the hotel and was walking in the parking lot and had been in the lobby wearing nothing but a blanket, allowing the witness and others nearby to see his private parts at times, according to the report.

The responding officer began walking to the gas station next door to the hotel and observed the suspect walking from the store with a cellphone to his ear while partially holding a blanket; the officer could clearly see the suspect's private area, the report said.

The officer advised the suspect to place his hands on the wall in order to detain him, the report said.

The suspect became tense while the officer was handcuffing him and fell down, saying he had a drinking problem, the report said.

The responding officer observed the suspect carrying unopened alcoholic beverages he had recently purchased, according to the report. The beverages were emptied and collected as evidence.

Turilli was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center. As of Tuesday afternoon, Turilli was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has a $4,257.50 bond.