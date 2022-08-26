Aiken man charged with indecent exposure

Aug. 26—A local man has made bond after being arrested and charged with exposing himself at a local housing agency in Aiken.

Raykail Stringfellow, 24, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure in relation to an incident that took place around 2:21 p.m. on July 18, at a location on the 100 block of Rogers Terrace in Aiken.

Police responded to the scene in reference to an indecent exposure call, according to a report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Once at the scene police spoke with a witness who wanted to remain anonymous, but directed police to a female witness who wanted to report the incident, the report said.

The witness stated that an unidentified Black male was sitting in the front lobby exposing his genitals, the report said.

Police reviewed video footage from the scene that showed a Black male exposing his genitals, according to the report.

Stringfellow was arrested July 22 and booked at the Aiken County detention center and has since made bail.