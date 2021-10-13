Aiken man charged with multiple burglaries at AT&T store

Oct. 13—An Aiken man was arrested Tuesday in connection to multiple burglaries at the AT&T store on Whiskey Road.

Maurice D. Frazier, 27, is charged with four counts of second-degree violent burglary and three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

On Sept. 14, police responded to the AT&T store on Whiskey Road in reference to a follow up on a previous burglary case, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Upon investigation, police found that nine separate burglaries had occurred between the dates of Aug. 17, 2021 and Sept. 10, 2021, according to the report.

The nine separate burglaries totaled a loss of approximately $15,000 to $20,000 from the business, according to police.