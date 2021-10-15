Aiken man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Oct. 15—An Aiken man was arrested Wednesday in connection to multiple sex crimes against a minor.

Matthew Ramon Drayton, 23, is charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, third-degree burglary and larceny.

On Aug. 26, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was notified that an Aiken Public Safety detective, who was investigating a runaway report, located and searched the victim's phone, which contained "videos of the victim having sexual intercourse," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was interviewed about the videos and stated the assaults happened in Clearwater and identified the suspect.