Aiken man charged in string of identity thefts in Aiken County

Oct. 20—An Aiken man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 13, in connection to a string of identity thefts in Aiken County.

Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 26, is charged with 16 counts of financial identity fraud or identity fraud, three counts of larceny, one count of federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, one count of forgery and one count of possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base.

In June 2020, Aiken County officers arrested the suspect on three warrants for financial transaction card fraud. During a search, officers found "multiple credit cards" in the suspect's wallet "next to his S.C. Department of Corrections ID and his Georgia Department of Corrections ID," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The S.C. Department of Corrections and the Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed the suspect was not an employee at either institution.

Officers also found "multiple folded pieces of paper with people's names, Social Security numbers, account number, routing numbers, dates of birth, addresses and emails."

Officers found three IDs that did not belong to the suspect and a Social Security card that did not belong to the suspect, according to police.

On Feb. 7, 2021, police responded to a residence in reference to identity theft.

The witness stated that after a car break-in, "someone began attempting/opening lines of credit in her name using her information including her Social Security number," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Items ordered under the victim's name by the suspect included a touch-screen door lock, PS4 game system and UGG boots, according to the report.

On March 9, 2021, a victim stated he observed the suspect "take a package from his mailbox and attempt to gain entry to his car by checking the door handles," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On March 31, 2021, officers responded to a residence in reference to a warrant service. When police arrived, the suspect fled on foot, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Officers searched the suspect and located a piece of paper with a Metabank account number and "four credit cards banded together with Isaac's prison ID," according to the report.