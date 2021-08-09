Aiken man charged in string of robberies, faces additional charge

Aug. 9—An Aiken man, who was arrested in July for his involvement in several armed robberies, is now facing an additional charge.

Lintel Lizzil Kirkland, 28, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an armed robbery at the Circle K on East Pine Log Road.

On May 24, the suspect "came into the business and demanded money out of the cash registers while armed with an unknown type of handgun," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect pointed the gun at the clerk during the robbery, according to the report.

On July 14, Aiken Public Safety investigators formally charged Kirkland with five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and multiple additional weapons charges, according to a report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office added the additional weapons charge.