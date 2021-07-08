Aiken man dies after being shot

Jul. 8—An Aiken man has died after being shot Wednesday evening.

According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at a residence on the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

The victim, identified as Jamar Q. Bush, 22, was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where he was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound, Ables said.

Bush will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.