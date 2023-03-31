Aiken man faces criminal sexual conduct charges involving a minor

Mar. 31—A local man is facing criminal sexual conduct stemming from a sexual assault involving a minor.

Christopher Link Jones, 55 of Aiken, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct to commit or attempt a lewd act with a victim age 16 or younter, according to jail records.

Police were advised by the FBI that juvenile victims may have been sexually assaulted in Aiken County by the suspect, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

According to Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrest warrants, between Nov. 5, 2016 and Nov. 5, 2017, the suspect did willfully and lewdly commit a lewd or lascivious act upon a juvenile victim, with the intent of arousing or appealing to his sexual desires or lust by inappropriately touching the victim.

Jones is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $15,000 bond.