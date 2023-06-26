Aiken man faces incident exposure charge

Jun. 26—An Aiken man is facing a charges after he was accused of exposing himself to children.

Nileron Guice, 39, was arrested June 23 and charged with indecent exposure, according to jail records.

Around 4 p.m., an Aiken Public Safety officer responded to a Croft Avenue residence to investigate a reported incident exposure, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A woman told police a man had walked through her yard while her kids were playing outside and pulled his pants down, exposing himself to three juveniles, the report said.

The woman chased the man into the woods, the report said.

Police identified Guice as a suspect and began to look for him behind a residence and nearby schools, the report said. Police found him near the woodline on Jaws Lane.

Police said they previously dealt with Guice in a separate indecent exposure case, the report said.

Guice was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County detention center, where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.