Aiken man faces kidnapping charge after attempting to grab woman, police say

Oct. 6—An Aiken man is facing a kidnapping charge after authorities say he grabbed a woman while she was taking trash out at an Aiken pizza restaurant.

Christopher Nicholus Hall, 39, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.

On Oct.1, police responded to a pizza restaurant in reference to a kidnapping, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, police met with a woman who said as she was taking out the trash behind the restaurant, when a man approached her and wrapped his arms around her tightly, the report said.

The man then carried the woman toward the back of another business, the report said.

At first the woman was unable to break the man's grip, but was eventually able to break away and called her mother once she returned to the restaurant, the report said.

The woman's mother told police she saw the man pacing back and forth at the restaurant when she arrived, before he walked toward another business, the report said.

Police asked the woman if she had any previous encounters with the man and she said he would come into the restaurant from time to time and ask her to go out with him, the report said.

The woman also said the man would make inappropriate comments to her, the report said.

The man, who was later identified as Hall, was found inside a church on Kerr Drive and was taken into custody, the report said.

Hall is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $20,000 bond.