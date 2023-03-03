Aiken man faces kidnapping charges after domestic dispute

Mar. 2—A local man is facing kidnapping charges related to a domestic violence incident in Aiken.

Alfonza Mourice Powell, 29, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Feb. 28 with two counts of kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

A little before 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Greenwich Drive in reference to a domestic incident involving a gun, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and confronted the suspect as he was leaving a bedroom.

The suspect told police he had been sitting in his room when the two female victims began to assault him, but was unable to explain why they would do that.

One of the female victims told police she had started arguing with the suspect after he had taken her keys and wouldn't give them back before the assault began, the report said.

The second female victim ran downstairs when she heard the fight and saw the suspect assault the first victim, the report said.

The second female victim tried to intervene and was also assaulted by the suspect, the report said.

The suspect then grabbed a black pistol and pointed it at a second female victim, causing her to fear for her life, the report said.

Police asked if the first victim wanted to press kidnapping charges and agreed, the report said.

Police collected a handgun as evidence, the report said.

Powell is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.