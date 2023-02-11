Aiken man faces several charges after alledgedly hitting horse with vehicle

Feb. 10—An Aiken man is facing charges after hitting a horse with his vehicle in December .

Dillon Lane Dehaas, 23, of Aiken was arrested and charged Feb. 9 with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, reckless driving and malicious injuries to animals and personal property value $2,000 or less, according to jail records.

On Dec. 3, 2022, two people were riding horses on the edge of the roadway when they saw a Toyota Tacoma pickup speeding; one of the riders yelled at the driver to slow down, an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

While riding down New Holland Road on Gyles Storey Road near the intersection of Poplar Springs Road, the riders saw the same white, male driver and Black passenger a short time later traveling in the opposite direction, the report said they told police.

While the riders were separated by an entrance, the vehicle accelerated toward it , colliding with the horse and causing one rider to fall, the report said they told police.

Both rides told police they believed the collision was intentional, the report said. The horse that had been did not have any visible injuries, the report said.

On Dec. 20, 2022, the victim told police she received a call from a friend about a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle she shared on social media. The friend provided her with a partal tag, the report said.

When the vehicle drove by the victim's residence, she was able to identify the suspect and his tag number, the report said.

Police found Dehaas based on his vehicle registration, then saw damage to the front passenger side of his vehicle, the report said.

Dehass was booked as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has been released on bond.