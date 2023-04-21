Aiken man facing an arson charge following April 17 suspicious fires in Aiken

Apr. 21—Police have arrested a man connected to one of the suspicious fires that occurred Monday in Aiken.

Trevor James Williams, 34, of Aiken was arrested and charged Friday with third degree arson, according to a media release from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He is also charged with driving under suspension and improper tag, the release said.

Williams was involved in a gazebo fire at a hotel on Monterey Drive.

An Aiken Department of Public Safety arrest warrant said Willams approached the gazebo at the hotel and doused an area of the gazebo with an unknown accelerant.

Williams left briefly before returning to ignite the fire, the warrant said.

The ignition resulted in visible flames to the structure, which caused burning and charring to the wood on the structure, the warrant said.

Williams left the scene without telling anyone about the fire, the warrant said.

Police said Williams is a person of interest in other suspicious fires that occurred the same day, and those fires are under investigation.

Williams is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center, according to jail records.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted the department with the case.

Anyone with any information can contact the department at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeTip City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).