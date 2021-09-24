Aiken man facing child sexual abuse material charges

Sep. 24—An Aiken man was arrested this week on child sexual abuse material charges.

Jimmy David Pritchett, 66, is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office made the arrest Thursday. Investigators allege Pritchett possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child pornography.

The Attorney General's Office assisted with the investigation and will prosecute the case.

