Aiken man facing indecent exposure charges

Jan. 25—A local man is facing an indecent exposure charge after an incident at a local business.

Johnnie Walter Settles, 41, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Jan. 24 with indecent exposure, according to jail records.

Police responded around 7:57 a.m. to the 100 block of Hampton Avenue in reference to a disturbance at a business, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Complainants told police that after the suspect entered the store, he threw a bag of change after a disagreement, the report said.

The suspect then exposed himself and left the business, according to the report.

The suspect was later located by police and transported to the Aiken County detention center.

Police also issued the suspect two trespass warnings and notified him that he could not go near the business or he will be arrested, the report said.

Settles is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $2,000 bond.