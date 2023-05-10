Aiken man facing sexual exploitation toward a minor charges following cybertip

May 10—An Aiken man is facing sexual exploitation charges for possession of child abuse material.

Jonathan Blake Pinkston, 34, of Aiken was arrested and charged May 9 with one count each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree of sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a media release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The first charge is punishable up to 20 years, 10 years for the second charge and another 10 years for the third charge.

The charges and arrest come after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the release said.

Pinkston was arrested after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pinkston, who produced, possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material, the release said.

His case will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General's Office. Pinkston is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center with no bond.

The case was assisted by investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Aiken County Sheriff's Office, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force.