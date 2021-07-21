Aiken man found guilty of attempted armed robbery, sentenced to 20 years

Jul. 21—An Aiken man, previously found not guilty in a murder investigation, was found guilty of attempted armed robbery and weapons charges on Tuesday.

After a night of deliberations, Tobias Patterson Thomas was found guilty of attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a pistol by person convicted of a crime of violence.

Judge Jocelyn Newman sentenced Thomas to 10 years for the attempted armed robbery charge and five years for each of the weapons charges. The sentences will be consecutive, totaling 20 years, according to Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks.

Thomas and another suspect held a man at gunpoint and demanded money as he was entering his vehicle, but fled after no success, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance footage of the incident was shown during the trial Tuesday.

In January 2020, Thomas was found not guilty in a 2017 murder at Paces Run apartment complex in Aiken.

In that case, he was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, according to jail records.

On July 14, Thomas's 19-year-old brother, Dae'Kwon Jaheem Simmons, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the 2019 murder of 42-year-old Larry R. Swearingen III of Aiken.