Aiken man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 33 years

Landon Stamper, Aiken Standard, S.C.
May 27—An Aiken man was sentenced Thursday to 33 years in prison due to his involvement in a fatal 2019 shooting.

Whyzdom Douse, 21, was found guilty of murder in the death of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan.

The drive-by shooting incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2019 at the intersection of Richland Avenue and Waterloo Street.

According to reports, McMillan was in the back of a car being driven by a friend. Douse and co-defendant Harold Bates Jr. pulled up to the car at a red light. Douse was driving the vehicle, looked in the back seat, saw the victim and allegedly shot the car, killing McMillan, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

A jury returned a guilty verdict on May 26 about 8 p.m., according to Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit.

On Thursday morning, presiding Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Douse to a total of 33 years, Hammack said.

