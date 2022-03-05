Aiken man injured in Beech Island drive-by shooting

Mar. 5—An Aiken man was injured following a drive-by shooting in Beech Island last month.

Around 12:19 p.m. on Feb. 25, 14 Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Beech Island Avenue in Beech Island in reference to a shooting incident.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a vehicle upside down in a ditch on the side of the road.

A victim, who has been identified as an Aiken man, was laying beside the vehicle with a laceration on his right wrist, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

A witness told police two other vehicles were riding alongside the vehicle that was in the ditch, shooting at it before it crashed into the ditch, according to the report.

Deputies found multiple shell casings on the road.

No suspects were listed in the incident report.