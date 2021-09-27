Aiken man killed in Augusta shooting Sunday; suspect charged with murder

Sep. 27—An Aiken man was killed Sunday during a shooting in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Ashley Drive in Augusta shortly after midnight Sunday for a shots fired call, according to an incident report.

Upon arrival, deputies located Shawn Elbert Couch, 38, of Aiken, in the backyard of the residence with at least one gunshot wound, according to the report. Couch was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, the report read.

The sheriff's office has arrested Marvin Dwayne Hall, Jr., 39, of Augusta, in connection with the incident. Hall is charged with murder and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to the report.

The report identifies Hall as living in the 200 block of Ashley Drive.