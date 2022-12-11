Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting

Dec. 11—An Aiken man is dead following a drive-by shooting.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1400 block of Redd Street in reference to a shooting victim following a reported drive-by shooting, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Upon arrival, officers located 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr. of Aiken inside the residence with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead on the scene, Aiken County Deputy Coroner April Cody said in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the case.