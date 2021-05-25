Aiken man now charged with murder in connection with January shooting

May 25—The charges against an accused shooter were upgraded from attempted murder to murder after the victim of a January shooting died May 13.

Derrick Donnell Dunbar, 47, of Aiken, is now facing the a charge of murder in connection to a shooting that occurred the morning of Jan. 28 on the 500 block of Chesterfield Street, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

While Dunbar was initially charged with attempted murder, the 71-year-old victim died May 13 due to injuries sustained in the shooting incident, according to Public Safety.

The victim has not been identified.