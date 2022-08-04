Aiken man pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

Aug. 4—An Aiken man who previously lived in New Ellenton has pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 16.

Raymond Buddy Waters, 62, of Aiken, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope, said Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks on Wednesday afternoon.

The Second Judicial Circuit includes Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.

Pope is a judge in the circuit. She is also the daughter of S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken.

Waters will serve eight years in prison.

Pope sentenced him to 15 years in prison with seven of those years suspended.

Waters will receive credit for 34 days served.

Pope also placed Waters on probation for five years following his release from prison, and made Waters subject to electronic monitoring. He is required to register as a sex offender.

Waters was arrested on June 7, 2019, and charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

Waters was accused of sexually assaulting four minors at his home. The case was investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.