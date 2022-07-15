Aiken man pleads guilty, sentenced for voyeurism in Odell Weeks Activities Center bathroom

Jul. 15—The man accused of being a peeping Tom at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken pleaded guilty and was sentenced in an Aiken County court Friday.

Christopher Crow, 40, of Aiken, pleaded guilty to a charge of first offense voyeurism before Judge Keith Kelly on Friday morning .

Kelly sentenced Crow to three years in prison, the maximum penalty for voyeurism, with credit for around 30 days served.

Crow is accused of attempting to take a cellphone picture or video of an underage female using the bathroom at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on June 10.

He was arrested by officers from the Aiken Department of Public Safety on Sunday, June 12.

His bond was set at $5,000 cash, but he remained in jail until his plea hearing Friday morning.