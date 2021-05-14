Aiken man sentenced to 19 years stemming from 2019 home invasion

May 14—An Aiken man was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison due to his involvement in a 2019 home invasion.

Christopher Lee Sanders, of Aiken, was found guilty of first-degree burglary, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident in question occurred on Oct. 11, 2019, when deputies responded to a home off Reynolds Pond Road in reference to a home invasion.

Sanders was alleged to have gone inside the home and robbed an 80-year-old man at gunpoint, according to Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor. Sanders stole the contents of a safe and the victim's wallet and money, Hammack said.

One of Sanders' co-defendants who committed the robbery with him detailed the plan and what happened during the incident in his testimony, Hammack said.

Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope was the judge in the case, which began Tuesday.