Aiken mother sues daycare over injured 3-year-old son

Children at The Sunshine House in Evans watch an animated movie, on this photo from 2005.

An Aiken, S.C. mother of a 3-year-old boy is suing,a national daycare cchain after the child came home with a knot on his forehead the size of a Ping-Pong ball at one of its Aiken locations.

According to a 15-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in Aiken County's Court of Common Pleas, surveillance video shows Ashana Odom’s son – identified as “ML” in the suit – being grabbed “by the arm and slung ... headfirst into a table, thereby causing severe physical injury and emotional harm... .”

The suit cites 11 defendants of The Sunshine House on Sumerwoood Way in Aiken, but the only defendant named is D’Aja Janeka Brown. Odom's attorney, Justin T. Bamberg, asserts that Brown is the woman in the video who grabbed the boy.

Brown, 22, was charged by the Aiken Department of Public Safety with neglecting a child, a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The suit contends that Odom picked up her son at Sunshine on Oct. 21 and noticed “an extremely large knot” on the boy’s head. A child injury report provided by Sunshine listed the cause of the boy’s injury as his shoe – specifically, “pulling away from (the) teacher while turning around causing him to trip over his shoe and fall into the cubbies.”

A skeptical Odom called the Aiken Department of Public Safety the next day.

“The only reason police were involved was because Momma didn’t believe the story,” Bamberg said at a news conference Wednesday. “Momma called, not Sunshine House.”

The suit seeks triple actual damages of "ascertainable loss of money, physical injury, pain and suffering, and permanent emotional harm," and whatever punitive damages a judge might choose to award.

A lawsuit represents only one side of a dispute.

Multiple allegations

This is not the first incident of child mistreatment alleged against the Summerwood Way Sunshine House. Two families filed suit in 2020 nearly a year after the ADPS charged Sunshine employee Markita Rainey with five counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

In a video, Rainey is reportedly shown slapping a 1-year-old in the face; picking up several 1-year-olds each by a single arm and tossing them onto sleep mats; and pushing a child to the floor.

Founded in 1975 in Greenwood, S.C., The Sunshine House has grown to 95 locations throughout the United States. Of the 36 in South Carolina, three are in Aiken, within two miles of one another, and one is located in North Augusta. There are 23 Sunshine Houses in Georgia; the only one outside of metro Atlanta is on North Belair Road in Evans, according to the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Mother sues Aiken daycare over injured 3-year-old son