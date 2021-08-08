Aiken NAACP Youth Council making an impact in the community

Aug. 8—The Aiken Branch of the NAACP Youth Council is giving teenagers and young adults the tools they need to make an impact in the community.

"The Youth Council is a civil rights organization. We really focus on the grassroots of ensuring racial equality and social justice. So we do lots of volunteering through the community, we attend conferences, and work closely with the adult branch of the NAACP," said Kimberly Morris, the Youth Council's president.

Morris was recently elected as president and has been in the youth council since 8 years old. She is 16 now and about to start her senior year at Aiken High School.

"It's really gratifying for me just because I have been a part of the youth council for so long ... It's nice to have the reins now. I look forward to leading the youth council to larger things this year," Morris said.

The youth council accepts students from elementary school to high school, and those who want to join can do so at NAACP.org and clicking Aiken Youth Council. They can also reach out to the adult branch president, the youth council president or the youth advisor to get a membership form. The membership is $10 for each year.

"I would say middle school to high school benefits (members) the most because it's a chance of discovery," Morris said. "... The youth council provides leadership opportunities, so whether that be public speaking, working with adults, learning how to network — in high school you really need those skills going into college."

Morris added the organization also teaches members how to be involved in the community. She said the youth council has very reliable volunteers. About 10-15 show up at every event.

"We feel that community involvement is really important in growing yourself and growing your community," Morris said.

Not only does the youth council offer leadership and service opportunities, the NAACP offers them scholarships for being a member. Scholarships are offered to juniors and seniors in the youth council.

"This year alone we had over $800,000 in national scholarships available to our youth council members, and all you had to do was just be a member," said Elizabeth Morris, the group's youth adviser.

The NAACP's focus are the five game-changers. The five game-changers are Expanding Youth and Adult Engagement, Economic Sustainability, Health Education, Public Safety and Criminal Justice, and Voting Rights and Political Representation, Kimberly said.

All of the events the NAACP has are focused around those five topics. Kimberly said the youth council changes the narrative of youth in the community because they are a positive group, an organization and provide collaborations with other organizations in Aiken.

Around election times , the youth council holds voting registration drives emphasizing the importance of voting and the power of the Black vote.

The organization also frequently volunteers with organizations like Second Baptist Church Food Bank Distribution, Area Churches Together Serving and the Salvation Army.