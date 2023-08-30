Aiken, North Augusta under tropical storm warning as Idalia approaches

Aug. 30—A Note to readers

This story is available to a subscribers and nonsubscribers alike as a public service. If you wish to support our newsroom efforts to inform Aiken and surrounding communities, consider purchasing a subscription. See our current offers.

Idalia, a Category 4 hurricane with winds of at least 130 mph, is expected to make landfall in western Florida this morning before bringing heavy rains to Aiken and North Augusta as it passes through Georgia and South Carolina.

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for Aiken County Wednesday morning. The area could see 3-6 inches of new rainfall, the service cautioned, with higher amounts possible. Most of that rain is expected Wednesday evening.

The county could also see 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, with potential for stronger winds of 39-57 mph.

The National Weather Service had already announced a flood watch would be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Thursday for the CSRA and Midlands. A separate tropical storm warning was issued Wednesday for Barnwell County, which could see rainfall of 6-10 inches and experience stronger winds than Aiken.

Recent rains have already caused flooding concerns, with part of Aiken County spending three hours under a flash flood warning that started about 11 a.m. Sunday.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency at 3 p.m. Tuesday, cautioning state residents about possible flooding.

"Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information," he said.

Aiken County preparations

"Right now, it looks like it's primarily going to be a rain event," Aiken County Emergency Management Director Paul Matthews said Tuesday. "Low-lying areas that are prone to flooding may see some of that, and obviously, there could be localized flooding on roadways. We could have flash flooding as well."

Matthews has been busy coordinating the county's efforts ahead of Idalia moving through the area.

"We're going through our regular preparedness process," he said. "We've done what we always do during a time like this. We go through our checklist and make sure our generators are ready to go ... our county fuel islands are fueled up and our county vehicles are fueled up.

"We check our communications gear to make sure the batteries are charged. We also do a communications check with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, and that's through our satellite phones and our 800-megahertz radio system."

Share your news

If you have storm-related news to share, such as cancellations, closings or delays, or want to share photos or damage reports, email mhensley@aikenstandard.com.

Need to know

— Aiken County Public School District announced it will dismiss early on Wednesday and operate on a delay Thursday.

— The Salvation Army of Aiken is opening its shelter at 604 Park Ave. to anyone experiencing homelessness who needs shelter from the storm. For information, call 803-641-4149.

— Since South Carolina is under a state of emergency, the price-gouging law is in effect.

Helpful links

— Emergency preparedness checklist

— What to do in a hurricane watch or warning

— What to do for your pets when a hurricane comes

For the latest on Idalia and its potential statewide impact, visit postandcourier.com/hurricanewire/.

Reporter Dede Biles contributed to this story.