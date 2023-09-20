Aiken police make 2nd arrest in fatal 2020 Palmetto Crossing shooting

Sep. 20—Aiken police have made a second arrest in the November 2020 shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments that left one dead.

Rahem Laquan Devoe, 30, of Allendale was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact to murder, according to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He is the second person charged in the Nov. 29, 2020, shooting death of Tyquan Graham.

In July, police arrested and charged 25-year-old Richard Lee Garvin of Fairfax with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Sandlapper Court in reference to a shooting and found Graham in the breezeway unconscious, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Officers provided medical care until EMS arrived. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an arrest warrant, Devoe helped a group of people commit a retaliatory shooting.

Devoe remains in the custody of police.

ADPS was assisted by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office, Allendale County Sheriff's Office, Barnwell Police Department, ATF RAGE Task Force and the FBI.

Police said the case is under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information on the case should call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip online at cityofaikensc.gov.