Aiken police investigate Wednesday evening shooting at local hotel

Oct. 20—Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Wednesday evening in Aiken.

Around 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety respond to a hotel on the 3000 block of Richland Avenue in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report from Aiken Public Safety.

Once police arrived at the scene, officers made contact with two victims at the back of the hotel, and one of the victims stated shots came from the back of the hotel, the report said.

One victim stated he was at a local fast-food restaurant on Richland Avenue minutes prior to the shooting and was approached by a Black male, the report said.

The victim stated he was standing in the breezeway of the hotel on the ground level when the suspect walked around the corner, closest to University Parkway, and the victim observed the suspect wearing a black hoodie tied around his face concealing his identity, the report said.

The victim said the suspect reached into his waistband and pulled out a black handgun and began to shoot at him; the victim ran and hid behind a washing machine in the laundry room, the report said.

The victim stated the suspect was chasing and shooting at him simultaneously and followed the victim into the laundry room, the report said.

The victim stated the suspect reached over the washing machine, put the gun to his head and neck area, and pulled the trigger, the report said.

The victim stated the gun jammed and the suspect left the scene, the report said.

Police recovered four spent 9mm shell casings along the path the victim ran, the report said.

Police determined the suspect shot through a window of a 2013 Chevrolet Spark and caused $1,000 worth of damage to the vehicle, the report said.

Police processed the crime scene, evidence was collected, and victim forms were completed at the scene, the report said.

Police said the incident is under investigation, the report said.