Aiken police investigating attempted child abduction at Walmart on Whiskey Road

Oct. 8—The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a potential child abduction attempt that occurred Wednesday.

The incident happened between 5:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in a toy aisle near the sporting goods section of the Walmart on Whiskey Road, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The victim's parent stated the victim's sibling saw a male "almost put his hands around the victim's waist," according to police.

The victim's sibling "asked the victim to walk toward them and the man took off," according to the report.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a short hair cut, wearing a gray shirt, according to the report.

Police provided information to Walmart Loss Prevention in an attempt to get video footage, according to public safety.

The case is still currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.