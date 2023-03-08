Aiken police investigating death at Woodbine Road residence

Mar. 7—Police are investigating after a person was found dead at an Aiken residence.

Around 5:30 p.m., Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call in the 1400 block of Woodbine Road, according to a media release.

Police found one person dead at the residence, the release said.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner's Office were called to the scene.

Anyone with any information can call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip — City of Aiken, SC Government (cityofaikensc.gov).